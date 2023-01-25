Paige’s Kitchen: Pizza Dip

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a recipe you are going to want to serve again and again. Everyone loves pizza but there is something about this dip that takes pizza to a new level. It is easy to make and fun for children to share with their friends as an after school treat. It’s also the perfect dish to take to your next pot-luck party. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese (I use a whole milk log of mozzarella and grate)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup pizza sauce (use pizza sauce and pasta sauce)
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan Cheese (toss in more if you want)
  • 15–20 pepperoni slices (or more if you love pepperoni)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Using an electric mixer, blend the cream cheese, 3/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese, sour cream, dried basil, dried oregano, kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, and red pepper flakes until smooth and creamy.
  2. Spray with a non-stick spray such as Pam.
  3. Spread the cream cheese mixture on the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or similar baking dish.
  4. Spread 1 cup of pizza sauce over the cream cheese mixture.
  5. Top with the Parmesan cheese and mozzarella.
  6. Add the pepperoni and then sprinkle with more cheese and another layer of pepperoni. (like you would for a lasagna) . Feel free to add olives , peppers or any veggies on top. Experiment! Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Let the dip cool for 3-5 minutes. Top with chopped fresh Italian parsley or basil. Serve with toasted baguette slices, warm bread sticks, hot rolls , fresh mini-bell peppers, cauliflower florets, celery or carrot sticks. This dip can be made up to 3 days in advance. Get it ready for the oven but don’t bake it.

Instead, cover with plastic wrap and leave in the refrigerator. Remove 40 minutes before baking to bring to room temperature.

Remove the plastic and bake according to the instructions.

