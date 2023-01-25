Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond

MCFR crews respond to vehicle fire in Belleview
MCFR crews respond to vehicle fire in Belleview(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening.

MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m.

Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put out the fire.

The driver was able to get out of the truck without any injuries.

