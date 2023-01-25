Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening.

MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m.

Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put out the fire.

The driver was able to get out of the truck without any injuries.

