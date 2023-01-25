Rep. Cammack introduces REINS Act to limit executive branch

Rep. Cammack gives speech on U.S. House floor
Rep. Cammack gives speech on U.S. House floor(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack is pushing for new legislation that would put limits on the executive branch.

Cammack appeared for a press release on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to promote the REINS act, short for Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny, which would require every major rule change by a federal agency to first be approved by congress before taking effect.

The bill defines a “major rule” as any regulatory change that will have an economic impact of over $100,000,000, increase prices for consumers, or have significant harmful effects on the economy.

“Lawmakers can prevent agencies from using guidance that they take quite literally to circumvent the congressional review process. We can protect taxpayers, tame inflation, increase transparency novel idea, and reign the executive branch,” says Cammack.

A state-level version of the REINS act was signed into Wisconsin law in 2017, and the REINS act has been introduced as legislation in Congress in previous years, although the act has yet to be passed country-wide.

The legislation has over 170 Republican co-sponsors, with zero Democrats sponsoring.

