Single motorcycle crash leaves Keystone Heights man with serious injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A single motorcycle crash in Clay County left a Keystone Heights man with serious injuries.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man fell from a motorcycle on Gas Line Road at State Road 21.

TRENDING: Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected

The driver was transported to UF Health Gainesville for his injuries.

This collision is still currently under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.