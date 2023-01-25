‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision.

The “Stop the Black Attack” rally is being organized by the Equal Ground Action Fund in partnership with state Sen. Shevrin Jones. The organizers are opposing the decision to block the new Advanced Placement course which was going to launch pilot programs across the state. The DeSantis administration argued it violated Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act.”

Organizers say rallygoers will hear from attorney Ben Crump, American Federation of Teachers Secretary-Treasurer Fedrick Ingram, National Black Justice Coalition Executive Director David Johns, Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Rep. Dianne Hart (D-61), and other local elected officials and national leaders.

The rally will be live-streamed on the Equal Ground Facebook page.

During a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday, DeSantis defended the rejection of the course, which has drawn national media coverage in recent days and criticism from the Biden administration.

“We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them. When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes,” DeSantis said.

