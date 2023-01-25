‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference on education bills in Duval County classroom
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference on education bills in Duval County classroom(CNN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision.

The “Stop the Black Attack” rally is being organized by the Equal Ground Action Fund in partnership with state Sen. Shevrin Jones. The organizers are opposing the decision to block the new Advanced Placement course which was going to launch pilot programs across the state. The DeSantis administration argued it violated Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act.”

Organizers say rallygoers will hear from attorney Ben Crump, American Federation of Teachers Secretary-Treasurer Fedrick Ingram, National Black Justice Coalition Executive Director David Johns, Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Rep. Dianne Hart (D-61), and other local elected officials and national leaders.

The rally will be live-streamed on the Equal Ground Facebook page.

During a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday, DeSantis defended the rejection of the course, which has drawn national media coverage in recent days and criticism from the Biden administration.

“We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them. When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes,” DeSantis said.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

MCFR crews respond to vehicle fire in Belleview
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has polish folk art pieces that were...
North Central Florida Treasures: Polish Folk Art
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has polish folk art pieces that were...
North Central Florida Treasures: Polish Folk Art
Gator men’s tennis coach enjoying son’s magical run at Australian Open