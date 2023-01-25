UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Reitz Union.
It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!
