UF International Center hosts its study abroad fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF International Center will hold a study abroad fair on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Reitz Union.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can go and find out what study abroad program is right for you!

