UF ranked as top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is getting high praise for its online bachelor’s degree programs.

For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranked UF as the top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees.

TRENDING: ‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans

UF’s online business administration program was ranked number one in the nation.

UF was also named the country’s best university for Veterans and active duty service members to earn an online bachelor’s degree.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

In the preferred session, a colt sired by Tapit out of Heat Street topped the day’s sales,...
Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale brought in more than $1.4 million
Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale brought in more than $1.4 million
UF ranked as top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out brush fire using fire dozers
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out brush fire using fire dozers