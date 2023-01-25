UF ranked as top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is getting high praise for its online bachelor’s degree programs.

For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranked UF as the top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees.

TRENDING: ‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans

UF’s online business administration program was ranked number one in the nation.

UF was also named the country’s best university for Veterans and active duty service members to earn an online bachelor’s degree.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.