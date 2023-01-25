Williston boys bounce back from last-second loss, knock off GHS, 43-41

(WCJB) -There was plenty of small school power on display in North Central Florida basketball on Tuesday night. Williston, the state’s top-ranked 1A boys team in the latest FHSAA rankings, traveled to 6A power GHS and took down the Hurricanes, 43-41.

The Red Devils (16-6) shook off a heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to Newberry on Monday.

GHS (16-6) started the week rated No. 7 in Class 6A, and nearly fought back from a 13-point halftime deficit. The Canes started the third quarter an 11-0 run but couldn’t tie the game in the final seconds as a put-back off a missed free throw was denied.

Elsewhere, Fort White, the No. 10 team in Class 1A, blew out Branford, 66-31 to reach 13-4 overall, dropping the Buccaneers to 15-6. The Indians led 42-15 at halftime and cruised from there.

And in girls basketball, Newberry improved to 20-4 with a 51-39 win over Trenton (13-10). The Panthers broke open a 22-20 game at halftime to back up their No. 7 ranking in Class 1A.

