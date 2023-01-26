5th graders at Williams Elementary School present their colonial village Williamsville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams Elementary School 5th graders will be present their colonial village Williamsville to their fellow students on Thursday.

For first time in two years, 39 students will present nine scenes representing different aspects of colonial life.

Students will be in costume and using props and sets, many created by the students.

Each scene will last between three and four minutes before visitors rotate to the next scene.

The event will be held at 8:45 and 9:45 a.m. at the Williams Elementary School Media Center in Gainesville.

