Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title of officer of the year by the Alachua Police Department.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years.

He previously served in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Japan and Iraq.

