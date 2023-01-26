Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years.

He previously served in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Japan and Iraq.

