An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry.

“I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.

Before the truck ran into the building, the driver hit another vehicle, but no one was hurt.

“The whole street was blocked with cars and it was scary when I started coming close to the place I said oh my gosh,” said Rick.

When officers arrived the driver 22-year-old Gabriel Hausy ran away police chased him down and detained him. Officers said he bought alcohol from a bar an hour and a half before the crash.

“I can’t imagine being with a patient especially since we work with kids we see kids as young as four years old so having that happen during working hours I just can’t imagine,” said Dr. Arianne Rick.

The Ricks said city engineers checked out the building and believed it was still good to work in. That’s when they jumped into action to get the place ready for business, knowing they had patients to help.

“We were able to clear up board out the two operatories that were mainly hit by the event and we’re kind of using some spare rooms that we have available,” said Arianne.

Healthy Smiles is still operating and there’s no timetable for when the building will be fixed.

Hausy was arrested for DUI with property damage after a breathalyzer test shows he was almost two times above the legal limit.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility.
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Samantha Jones, Eastside
alachua county reinstatement
alachua county reinstatement