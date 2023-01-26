An officer of the year is nominated by the Alachua Police Department

Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title of officer of the year by the Alachua Police Department.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Police Department is highlighting its officer of the year.

On January 25th, Sergeant Chad Howell was awarded the title at a Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

He’s a supervisor with the Criminal Investigations Division and has been with the department for almost 10 years.

He previously served in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Japan and Iraq.

