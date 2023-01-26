Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Public Library Youth Services rings in the year of the rabbit with a Lunar New Year party on Thursday.

Attendees can make paper lanterns, enjoy international snacks, and hear the legend behind the animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

The event will be located at 308 NW Columbia Ave in Lake City.

The party will start at 4 pm.

