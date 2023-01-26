Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries

Bike hit by car
Bike hit by car(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle.

The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue.

When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was struck on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

TRENDING: An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building

The driver was traveling north in the outside lane when she saw the front wheel of the bicycle. The driver was unable to break before striking him.

The child was transported to UF Shands as a trauma alert with life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party
UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/26