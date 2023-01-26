Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle.

The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue.

When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was struck on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver was traveling north in the outside lane when she saw the front wheel of the bicycle. The driver was unable to break before striking him.

The child was transported to UF Shands as a trauma alert with life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

