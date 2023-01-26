Day two of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s Winter Mixed Sale nets a little more than $2 million

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Day two of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s Winter Mixed Sale brought almost exactly the same results as last year.

A colt sired by Global Campaign out of I’m a Dixie Diva topped the open session sale, selling for $80,000.

RELATED: Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale brought in more than $1.4 million

Totals for the session nearly mirrored the same day last year, with 183 head sold for a little more than $2 million.

Next on the calendar is the OBS March sale of two year olds in training, and that has been extended to three days beginning March 20th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.