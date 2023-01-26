Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to apartment fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to apartment fire(ACFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.

Crews say they were able to stop the fire from spreading to other units.

RELATED: Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries

The Red Cross is helping provide accommodations for the seven people displaced by the fire.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Williamsville
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
School choice graphic
Lawmakers advance House bill to offer private school vouchers to any Florida student
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners