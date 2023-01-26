Gator men’s basketball team blows out South Carolina, 81-60, reaches 5-3 in SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After playing four one-possession games in the first seven outings of SEC play, the Gator men’s basketball team seemed determined to erase all doubt on Wednesday. Florida dominated South Carolina, 81-60 to win for the fifth time in its last six games. The Gators (12-8 overall, 5-3 SEC) never trailed, and led by as many as 30.

Colin Castleton led five Gators in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting while Kowacie Reeves drilled a trio of three’s en route to 15 points. Freshman Riley Kugel chipped in a career-high 14, and Kyle Lofton and Will Richard each contributed 10.

Florida dominated inside, scoring 40 points in the paint and 16 points off 15 Gamecock turnovers. Up 34-26 at halftime, the Gators took control with a 28-11 run early in the second half.

The win was especially critical for the Gators considering what lies ahead--Three AP top five teams are among the Florida’s next four opponents (Kansas State, Tennessee, Alabama). Florida also visits Kentucky during that stretch.

Next, Florida visits former Gator Keyontae Johnson and No. 5 Kansas State for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Johnson is averaging 18.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season with the Wildcats since transferring from UF.

