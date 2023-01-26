Gator softball team picked to win SEC in preseason poll

Florida brings back 16 players from last season’s roster that qualified for the program’s 11th WCWS
Florida receives five of 13 first-place votes
Florida receives five of 13 first-place votes
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After serving as the SEC’s lone representative in last year’s Women’s College World Series, the Gator softball team is picked to win this year’s SEC. Florida received five of 13 first-place votes by league coaches in Thursday’s preseason poll. This is the first time since 2019 that UF is tabbed as the conference favorite.

Tennessee finished second in voting, earning three first-place votes, while defending SEC champion Arkansas collected five first-place votes but came in third in voting.

Florida brings back 16 players from last season’s roster, including some top-level talent. Infielders Charla Echols and Skylar Wallace, plus outfielder Kendra Falby are all on USA Softball’s preseason list of Top 50 players to watch. In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower is among those back, as she will pitch in her fifth season at UF.

Florida opens the 2023 season Friday, Feb. 10 against Boston U. in the USF Tournament.

