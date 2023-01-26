‘It’s so tragic:’ 13-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV while riding bicycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A teenage boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Gainesville. It comes as the city initiates a pedestrian and cyclist safety study following recent deadly crashes.

Gainesville police say the 13-year-old cyclist was attempting to turn into the bike lane on 13th street. However, the front wheel of his bicycle entered the intersection instead causing him to collide with an SUV at the intersection of NW 13th street and 44th avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The teen was struck on the passenger side of the SUV after the driver was unable to brake in time.

Brenda Brooks lives near where the accident occurred and says drivers should be aware of their surroundings.

“I would say to the driver slow down when it’s raining,” said Brooks. “You know we need to do something about it, make people aware, and give them some type of training on how to drive defensively and be more alert.”

This incident comes after an already tough month for the cycling community. Two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run crashes earlier this month but there may be more.”

“This morning I saw there was a bicyclist that was hit, was uninjured but it was still bad enough that we had to call police and fire and get him checked out,” said Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer David Chudzik. “He refused treatment but you know we see the stories that make the news but every day it’s happening in our community.”

Resident Mary Carter feels it’s time for cyclists to crack down on safety precautions as well. She said cyclists don’t abide by road safety, especially in this area.

“I don’t want to say that it’s not surprising, “ said Carter. “That being said please wear reflective clothing, and put some lights on your bike. There are so many bicyclists who ride at night and I understand that they need that type of transportation but at night when it’s raining especially and watch out for cars because we may not.”

Police are still investigating but the driver has not been charged.

