Legislation on affordable housing now filed at the state capitol for the upcoming session

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers want to offset rising real estate and rental costs, while making it possible for professional workers to live where they are employed.

The wide-ranging housing proposal seeks to incentivize private sector investment into affordable housing. Minimize sprawl by offering flexible regulations that encourage mixed-used development and encourage homeownership and affordable rental options.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo says her goal is to change the perception of workforce housing, which often draws opposition within local communities.

She points to police, firefighters, bankers and attorneys who can’t afford housing on $50,000 to $60,000 salaries.

“We have people in this state that are working for businesses, that make a decent income, who can’t find a place to live, so they are living in their car” said State Senator Kathleen Passidomo. “These are not homeless vagrants coming out of the woods. These are the people that work alongside us.”

Senate bill sponsor Alexis Calatayud wants her bill to make it easier for businesses to find and retain workers.

“This has become a number one priority and a crisis atop policy priority lists across the state, whether you are a housing coalition non-profit, or AT&T, a Fortune 500 company” said State Senator Alexis Calatayud.

Among other things, the proposal directs money toward converting existing structures into affordable housing.

It also adds money to the Hometown Heroes program.

