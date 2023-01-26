Legislation on affordable housing now filed at the state capitol for the upcoming session

Florida State Capitol building
Florida State Capitol building(NSF)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers want to offset rising real estate and rental costs, while making it possible for professional workers to live where they are employed.

The wide-ranging housing proposal seeks to incentivize private sector investment into affordable housing. Minimize sprawl by offering flexible regulations that encourage mixed-used development and encourage homeownership and affordable rental options.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo says her goal is to change the perception of workforce housing, which often draws opposition within local communities.

She points to police, firefighters, bankers and attorneys who can’t afford housing on $50,000 to $60,000 salaries.

“We have people in this state that are working for businesses, that make a decent income, who can’t find a place to live, so they are living in their car” said State Senator Kathleen Passidomo. “These are not homeless vagrants coming out of the woods. These are the people that work alongside us.”

Senate bill sponsor Alexis Calatayud wants her bill to make it easier for businesses to find and retain workers.

“This has become a number one priority and a crisis atop policy priority lists across the state, whether you are a housing coalition non-profit, or AT&T, a Fortune 500 company” said State Senator Alexis Calatayud.

Among other things, the proposal directs money toward converting existing structures into affordable housing.

It also adds money to the Hometown Heroes program.

TRENDING: An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Williamsville
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to apartment fire
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
School choice graphic
Lawmakers advance House bill to offer private school vouchers to any Florida student
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners