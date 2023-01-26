Marion County truck repair shop acquired by Fleetpride

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network.

TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by Fleetpride, according to a company press release.

TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326 and I75.

Fleetpride is based in Texas and is a distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket.

