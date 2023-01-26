Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative minds met in Ocala to talk about how to advance the arts.

Members of the Marion Cultural Alliance along with local artists gathered for their annual report.

MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and arts groups.

New board members were also sworn in as they discussed the future of the organization.

“We’ve put $435,000 back into the arts community we’re very proud of that. Overall this organization has put $2.5 million back in artists stipends, honorariums, arts sells and grants, said Executive Director Jaye Baillie.”

MCA is also qualified to receive state and federal grant funding.

