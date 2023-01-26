Newberry photographer arrested for possession of child pornography

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A months-long investigation ended in the arrest of a photographer from Newberry accused by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began when the sheriff’s office received multiple cyber tips in August about possible child pornography being stored on a google account of someone in Alachua County.

The tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claimed that 15 images of child porn and two videos were being stored on google accounts. The victims were between the ages of 6 and 10 years old. Those accounts were then linked to Patrick Perkins, 34, of Newberry.

In November, detectives searched Perkins’ home while he and another person were at the home. As the detective explained the justification for the warrant, the other person asked Perkins about his photography business and if any of the models were underage. He claimed they were all adults. Online records show his business is called “Shady Grove Photography.”

Detectives took his electronic devices and over the course of the next two months collected phone records connecting his devices to the google accounts where the pornography was found.

Perkins was booked into the Alachua County jail on one count of possessing ten or more child porn images and three counts of transmitting child pornography.

