Newberry photographer arrested for possession of child pornography

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Patrick Perkins, 34
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Patrick Perkins, 34(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A months-long investigation ended in the arrest of a photographer from Newberry accused by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began when the sheriff’s office received multiple cyber tips in August about possible child pornography being stored on a google account of someone in Alachua County.

The tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claimed that 15 images of child porn and two videos were being stored on google accounts. The victims were between the ages of 6 and 10 years old. Those accounts were then linked to Patrick Perkins, 34, of Newberry.

In November, detectives searched Perkins’ home while he and another person were at the home. As the detective explained the justification for the warrant, the other person asked Perkins about his photography business and if any of the models were underage. He claimed they were all adults. Online records show his business is called “Shady Grove Photography.”

TRENDING: Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Detectives took his electronic devices and over the course of the next two months collected phone records connecting his devices to the google accounts where the pornography was found.

Perkins was booked into the Alachua County jail on one count of possessing ten or more child porn images and three counts of transmitting child pornography.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Bike hit by car
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party
UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year