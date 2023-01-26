Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970.

“It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.

“I’m a third-generation Ocalian, born and raised,” said co-owner, Mike Carey. “This restaurant, growing up in southeast Ocala, was always a family favorite. All the way back to when my grandparents moved here.”

Owners plan to bring it back to the adobe southwestern look that it had in the 70′s.

“I hope we can bring back a little bit of history,” said co-owner and owner of Brick City Hospitality Group, Bryan Caracciolo. “In the last several years they had a rough go here that is why we’re here. We are completely revamping the place it will be a whole new experience. It will be fresh, it will be fun”

When the trio announced the purchase of the restaurant a couple of weeks ago, feedback was instant.

“It’s been cool since we bought this we’ve had a lot of people show up and some viral posts going crazy. I’ve seen a lot of excitement from the community. Anywhere I go I have my hat on and people stop me to talk about it” said Loughlin.

Doors are expected to open in April and hiring will begin shortly.

