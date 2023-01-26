Santa Fe’s Chanda Stebbins picks up win No. 300 as Saints beat FSCJ, 59-54

Malea Brown’s late free throws prove to be the difference in milestone win
Santa Fe College, Wednesday
Santa Fe College, Wednesday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe College women’s basketball coach Chanda Stebbins reached a career milestone on Wednesday, collecting her 300th win in the Saints’ 59-54 win over Florida State College at Jacksonville. The victory is the 10th of the season for the Saints, who improved to 10-11 with their third straight win.

Win No. 300 for Stebbins comes in her 21st season at the school. She was already the school’s wins leader since 2016. Victory didn’t come easy, either. The game was tied at 54 until Malea Brown hit two of two from the free throw line wth :49.3 seconds to play.

Santa Fe looks to give Stebbins her 301st victory Saturday at Eastern Florida State College.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Samantha Jones
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Samantha Jones (Eastside)
Ben Shelton of the U.S. waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his quarterfinal loss to...
Former Gator Ben Shelton falls in Australian Open quarterfinals to American Tommy Paul
Gainesville High School, Tuesday
Williston boys bounce back from last-second loss, knock off GHS, 43-41
H.S. Basketball: Williston boys shake off last-second loss, beat GHS 43-41