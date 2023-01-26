Santa Fe’s Chanda Stebbins picks up win No. 300 as Saints beat FSCJ, 59-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe College women’s basketball coach Chanda Stebbins reached a career milestone on Wednesday, collecting her 300th win in the Saints’ 59-54 win over Florida State College at Jacksonville. The victory is the 10th of the season for the Saints, who improved to 10-11 with their third straight win.

Win No. 300 for Stebbins comes in her 21st season at the school. She was already the school’s wins leader since 2016. Victory didn’t come easy, either. The game was tied at 54 until Malea Brown hit two of two from the free throw line wth :49.3 seconds to play.

Santa Fe looks to give Stebbins her 301st victory Saturday at Eastern Florida State College.

