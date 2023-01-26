Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony

Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County...
Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday.

The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.

TRENDING: Alachua county commissioners denied the reinstatement of a company they say misled many homeowners in the county

The ceremony will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.

A reception will be held at 5:30 with the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Columbia County Public Library Youth Services rings in the year of the rabbit with a Lunar New...
Columbia County Public Library Youth Services holds Lunar New Year party
MCA raised more than more than $400,000 in the last year and used it to support artists and...
Marion Cultural Alliance and local artists gather for their annual report
Totals for the session nearly mirrored the same day last year, with 183 head sold for a little...
Day two of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s Winter Mixed Sale nets a little more than $2 million
Day two of the Ocala Breeders Sale’s Winter Mixed Sale nets a little more than $2 million