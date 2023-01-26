Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday.

The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.

TRENDING: Alachua county commissioners denied the reinstatement of a company they say misled many homeowners in the county

The ceremony will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.

A reception will be held at 5:30 with the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.