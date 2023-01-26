TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Samantha Jones (Eastside)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To most, weightlifting is an activity, but it is also a girls varsity sport. At Eastside High School, Samantha Jones is part of the Eastside Rams girls team.

Jones said regarding the sport, “It is more like an individual thing...pushing myself to not give up...push until failure...even if you feel like to try again.”

The senior has all the tools of a captain by growing a synergy with her teammates. Jones said, “Mostly with my team, we motivate each other. That is what I like about it. It’s like a team thing, but it is also individual. It doesn’t matter if it is heavy or lightweight. Everyone is just cheering you on, no matter the weight.”

Head coach Tameika Greenlee had the fortune to Coach Jones for the past three years and bestowed Jones with a nickname to match the senior’s sunny disposition. Greenlee said, “I call her “The Sunshine” because she is always smiling. What I love about her the most is if she did not get the instructions. She would ask again before she tries to do anything.”

Jones has competed in district and state tourneys with the Rams. And also plays the french horn for the school band. However, in order for Jones to lift and play. Coach Greenlee is more concerned about mental health and education. Greenlee said, “Because I always tell them that education comes first and sports come second. Because one thing about it you will need something to fall back on.”

Jones has unlocked her future with a 3.56 GPA and has taken IB courses this semester. She is keeping her eye on a education in-state. Preferably UCF to major in business and someday check in and manage incoming travelers. Jones said, “My family and I go to a lot of hotels... I was thinking that I could do this better. I could add to this.”

An athlete lifting her way to success and maybe one day a hospitable host.

Samantha Jones. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominating a Scholar-Athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com.

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

