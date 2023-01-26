Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail.

Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.

If convicted, they could each face up to 15 years in federal prison.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua Police Department nominates its officer of the year

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.