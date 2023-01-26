Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

Deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail.

Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.

If convicted, they could each face up to 15 years in federal prison.

