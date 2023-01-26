UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday.

The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF.

Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.

The celebration will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the HPNP Building courtyard, and that is located at 1225 Center Dr in Gainesville.

