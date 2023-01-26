Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism

Williamsville
Williamsville(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s.

Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.

RELATED STORY: Howard Bishop Middle School celebrates receiving certification as community partnership school

“What I keep hearing from former students is that when they are really immersed in American history studies in fifth grade then it really helps them out in middle school. So I get the joy of seeing them really grow, they are getting to practice speaking in front of visitors and working together and all at the same time, they are learning the American history that is so very vital,” said Maxwell.

The fifth graders performed for their peers in other grades along with parents in attendance, Mina Zimmerman was the judge in the witch trial. She says it took a couple of weeks to write and two more to rehearse each skit, but students did their best to keep each performance fun.

“Probably making the scripts because we do like adding some funny parts to it and not making it all serious,” said Zimmerman.

This was the first time Maxwell’s students got to perform “Williamsville” since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Florida State Capitol building
Legislation on affordable housing now filed at the state capitol for the upcoming session
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews respond to apartment fire
Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children
School choice graphic
Lawmakers advance House bill to offer private school vouchers to any Florida student
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners