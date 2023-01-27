Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom.

Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.

Deputies say Mobley came up behind the clerk, grabbed her by the arms, then pointed his gun at her and demanded money from the registers and safe.

They say he also took her cell phone before running away.

