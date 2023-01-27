ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail.
They say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate experienced a “medical emergency” causing their death.
Officials say FDLE officials are conducting a investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
The identity of the inmate has not been named at this time.
