ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail.

They say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate experienced a “medical emergency” causing their death.

Officials say FDLE officials are conducting a investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.

The identity of the inmate has not been named at this time.

TRENDING STORY: A family member is demanding justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.