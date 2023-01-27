ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail

ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail
ASO officials say an inmate has died at the Alachua County Jail(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail.

They say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate experienced a “medical emergency” causing their death.

Officials say FDLE officials are conducting a investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.

The identity of the inmate has not been named at this time.

TRENDING STORY: A family member is demanding justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

Residents say they may have been victims of their scheme.
‘I’m glad they’re caught’: A pair of Alachua County men are behind bars after stealing mail
Two people were killed and four others were hurt during the shooting.
A family member is demanding justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
The Gainesville Police Department responded to a cyclist vs. vehicle crash at 4400 Northwest...
‘It’s so tragic:’ 13-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV while riding bicycle
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail