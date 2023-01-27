Buchholz High School teacher wins Alachua County teacher of the year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Alachua County teachers were selected as the finalists for the teacher of the year award. and the one representing Buchholz High School went home the winner.

Karen Kearney was awarded teacher of the year.

She went up against Marie Gore from Sidney Lanier School and Richard Thomas, the dean of Kanapaha Middle School.

Kearney graduated from Buchholz High School.

In her 21 years there, she’s taught anatomy and physiology, biology, chemistry and physical science.

