Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day.

Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37.

On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington after they say he refused to pull over for speeding and shot a pistol at their vehicles.

The pair were able to stop Washington’s truck and ended the chase with his arrest.

