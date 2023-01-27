A family member is demanding justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost four weeks and no one has been arrested for a shooting that killed 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris and hurt four others.

Van Croskey’s cousin Fulton Wilson said he’s spoken to their parents.

“They’re both and probably will be for a long time are going to go through some episodes where they can’t go another day further.”

The shooting happened near the intersection of SW 5th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue on New Year’s Day where Ocala police said around 100 people were celebrating at a block party.

“If it was their child if it was their son or their daughter who just caught a bullet and died from it they would want justice to be served,” said Wilson.

Wilson along with family, friends, and residents are demanding answers from the police.

“I’m not knocking OPD but I’m standing for what is right, right is right. They’re not hearing anything and every day they don’t get a phone call from the police department and somebody saying something it irritates them it’s irritating it would irritate me.”

OPD sent us a statement saying:

“Our hearts go out to all those who were affected by the deadly shooting that occurred in our city on New Year’s Day, especially the loved ones of D’amonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. We understand how important it is to provide support during this difficult time and are in constant communication with the mothers of both victims.

Our detectives are doing their best to bring justice to the grief-stricken families, however, we need citizens who were at that New Year’s event to step up and provide whatever information or clues they may have which could help investigators with this case. Every bit of information from individuals who were there can potentially steer our detectives closer to an answer and help bring closure for loved ones.”

Wilson said someone needs to speak up because the murderer is still on the loose.

“And you’re just happy with your children and you can ride around and be in the grocery store knowing that you may be standing next to a murderer. Someone who has no conscience about the love of life and would take your life in a minute.”

Police are offering a $9,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Wilson added he is sure that justice will be served.

