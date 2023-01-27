Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during ‘Move Over’ Awareness Month

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015.

Out of those, 7 people have been killed and 117 people have been seriously injured.

FHP officials say moving over into another lane is the top priority, but if you cannot, you must reduce your speed to 20 mph under the posted speed limit.

You could face a $150 citation if you do not move over.

