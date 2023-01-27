Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

Mayor Ward also says the city may look into declaring a gun violence crisis along with the pedestrian violence crisis announced this week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident.

A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.

“As a parent that’s terrifying, absolutely terrifying. My kids cross 16th avenue regularly mostly on foot,” said the mayor.

On Monday, the city and county commission unanimously approved declaring a traffic violence crisis. Mayor Ward says the city commission may move to declare a similar crisis on the issue of gun violence next week.

