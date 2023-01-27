Gainesville Sun announces move of ‘The Guardian’ publication to an email newsletter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Gainesville Guardian, a weekly publication of the Gainesville Sun, announced it would stop being published.

Instead, the Guardian will become an email newsletter.

An online article attributed the change to “the economic challenges of the local news business.”

The final published edition will be March 2.

