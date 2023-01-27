Gainesville Sun announces move of ‘The Guardian’ publication to an email newsletter

An online article attributed the change to "the economic challenges of the local news business."
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Gainesville Guardian, a weekly publication of the Gainesville Sun, announced it would stop being published.

Instead, the Guardian will become an email newsletter.

The final published edition will be March 2.

