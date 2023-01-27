High School Boys Basketball: Columbia tops Hawthorne, 58-45

Columbia’s Isaac Broxey scores a team high 30 points
Tigers improve to 14-8, visit Santa Fe Fri.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia Tigers were not phased by the Hawthorne Hornets’ five-game winning streak, recording a 58-45 road win on Thursday..

Right from the tipoff, it was the Tigers’ (14-8) night to shine. In the first half, Columbia forced 18 turnovers (including 12 steals) and left the Hornets stung by a 27-9 halftime lead.

Columbia did not let off the gas pedal offensively, increasing its lead to 24. The loss for Hawthorne (6-3) snapped its winning streak despite CJ Ingram’s 26 points. The Tigers, who received a game-high 30 from Isaac Broxey, have won their last three.

Columbia will look to end another winning streak as the Tigers take on Santa Fe on Friday. The last time the Raiders lost was at Lake City. Since then, they have won their last 14.

