Hoggetowne Medieval Faire holds its school day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - School will be in session at the Medieval Faire.

The royal gates will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for school day at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire on Friday.

Students, teachers, and chaperones can watch as artisans demonstrate their skills as blacksmiths, glassblowers and more.

they can also visit the nine stages where skills of full flight falconry, gripping aerial acrobatics, and astonishing magic acts will be on display.

Activities like balloon fencing duels or a human maze will also be available to them.

