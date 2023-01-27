‘I’m glad they’re caught’: A pair of Alachua County men are behind bars after stealing mail

Residents say they may have been victims of their scheme.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, on Tuesday. Both men are facing federal charges for stealing mail.

“It is a big concern because people rely on the mail to pay their bills, to receive their checks and it’s very important that the mail gets to us,” shared resident Layla Sanford.

According to deputies, the pair had been stealing mail over a 4-month long period in October, and they were caught on January 24th. The MCSO’s Aviation Unit helicopter video captures the moments of theft near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road. Some residents told TV20, they may have been a victim of their scheme.

“We have had a problem with our mail not getting to us,” stated Sanford. “It is a common problem.”

Deputies said Jax and Goodman used a stolen or duplicate key to break into mailboxes. In the footage, the two men are seen opening the mailbox, grabbing the mail, and loading it into their car. Deputies arrested the two men minutes after.

“I’m glad they got caught and it stopped and hopefully they can find out where they got that key from,” shared post office contractor Susan Punjani.

Deputies said the mail was delivered to the postmaster and will be sent out to the proper recipients. If convicted the two men could face up to 15 years in federal prison.

