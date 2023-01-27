Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys

Mark Wilson indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state...
Mark Wilson indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state attorney seeks death penalty(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys.

On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty of killing Robert and Tayten Baker in August 2020. The boys were beaten and stabbed while they slept in their home in Melrose.

Wilson was found guilty of murder in 2022 and the jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.

“We know there will be appeals, but [Friday] is a win for those who fight for justice and I personally cannot wait to have this waste of existence vacate my jail and be delivered to death row at the Florida state prison in Raiford,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

RELATED: ‘I support the death penalty’: Melrose residents respond to jury’s recommendation for man convicted of killing two teen boys

Photos of Robert and Tayten Baker of Melrose who were killed by Mark Wilson
Photos of Robert and Tayten Baker of Melrose who were killed by Mark Wilson(PCSO)

RELATED: “They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

“This will not bring back Robert and Tayten Baker, but it does close the door of uncertainty the family has lived through these last two and a half years,” DeLoach said. “Our hearts are broken for the family. There will never be enough to right the terrible wrong this monster did to these children and this family, but if anyone deserved the death penalty it is Mark Wilson. We want to thank the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, State Attorney RJ Larizza and the jurors for seeing this through to completion. I especially want to thank our detectives, deputies and victim advocates who put their heart and soul into this case to bring justice for these two boys.”

After a long week for the sentencing hearing, a Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday.
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
Florida Highway Patrol urges driver safety during ‘Move Over’ Awareness Month
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
Florida Highway Patrol urges driver safety during ‘Move Over’ Awareness Month