Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys.

On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty of killing Robert and Tayten Baker in August 2020. The boys were beaten and stabbed while they slept in their home in Melrose.

Wilson was found guilty of murder in 2022 and the jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.

“We know there will be appeals, but [Friday] is a win for those who fight for justice and I personally cannot wait to have this waste of existence vacate my jail and be delivered to death row at the Florida state prison in Raiford,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

“This will not bring back Robert and Tayten Baker, but it does close the door of uncertainty the family has lived through these last two and a half years,” DeLoach said. “Our hearts are broken for the family. There will never be enough to right the terrible wrong this monster did to these children and this family, but if anyone deserved the death penalty it is Mark Wilson. We want to thank the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, State Attorney RJ Larizza and the jurors for seeing this through to completion. I especially want to thank our detectives, deputies and victim advocates who put their heart and soul into this case to bring justice for these two boys.”

After a long week for the sentencing hearing, a Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr.

