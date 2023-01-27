Lake City calls special meeting to figure out plan for Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A special meeting of the Lake City Council has been called for Monday, to talk about what to do with the Richardson Community Center.

City leaders had agreed to hand over the deed to Columbia County, which runs parks and recreation programs out of the building.

At the last minute, some council members hesitated, so county leaders said they would end their lease.

In the agenda packet, city manager Paul Dyal is proposing the council consider different options, including sending the deed to the county.

