Levy County elections conclude their qualifying period

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six city elections are coming up in Levy County, and the qualifying period is now over.

We have a list of open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Inglis, Williston, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek HERE.

Elections will take place April 4.

In Chiefland, all three incumbents qualified without opposition Thursday, so no city election will be held.

Mayor Chris Jones, commissioner Rollin Hudson and commissioner Norman Weaver are automatically re-elected.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.