Levy County elections conclude their qualifying period

Elections will take place April 4.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six city elections are coming up in Levy County, and the qualifying period is now over.

We have a list of open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Inglis, Williston, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek HERE.

In Chiefland, all three incumbents qualified without opposition Thursday, so no city election will be held.

Mayor Chris Jones, commissioner Rollin Hudson and commissioner Norman Weaver are automatically re-elected.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

