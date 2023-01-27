Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.

Next is an absolute sweetheart that has quite a personality Princess. She is 8 years old, loves toys, enjoys having a treat or two, and is very playful.

Lastly is the gentle giant Junior. Junior is 3 years old and can find amusement in even the smallest of things. This boy never stops wagging his tail and is looking for a forever home.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Noma Gallery hosts “Bogolanfin! Mud Cloth Melodies” event
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 1/27
“What’s up” with K-Country 1/27