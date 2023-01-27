Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.

Next is an absolute sweetheart that has quite a personality Princess. She is 8 years old, loves toys, enjoys having a treat or two, and is very playful.

Lastly is the gentle giant Junior. Junior is 3 years old and can find amusement in even the smallest of things. This boy never stops wagging his tail and is looking for a forever home.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.