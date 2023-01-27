NCFL lawmakers reintroduce bill to conceal autopsy reports of children killed in domestic violence cases

The law is named after Rex and Brody Reinhart who were tragically killed by their father
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by North Central Florida state lawmakers to prevent autopsy reports of children killed in cases of domestic violence from being released to the public will be considered again this spring.

State Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. Chuck Clemons have re-introduced the “Rex and Brody Act” in the state legislature.

Rex and Brody Reinhart were killed by their father in May 2021. He then killed himself.

RELATED: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

The boy’s mother Minde Reinhart later said the published results of their autopsies set back her healing process.

The bill failed to make it out of committee last year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game
Weekend Planner 1/27/23
Levy County elections qualifying period complete
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys