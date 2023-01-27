NCFL lawmakers reintroduce bill to conceal autopsy reports of children killed in domestic violence cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by North Central Florida state lawmakers to prevent autopsy reports of children killed in cases of domestic violence from being released to the public will be considered again this spring.

State Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. Chuck Clemons have re-introduced the “Rex and Brody Act” in the state legislature.

Rex and Brody Reinhart were killed by their father in May 2021. He then killed himself.

RELATED: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

The boy’s mother Minde Reinhart later said the published results of their autopsies set back her healing process.

The bill failed to make it out of committee last year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.