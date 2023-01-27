Noma Gallery hosts “Bogolanfin! Mud Cloth Melodies” event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Arts in Health Ocala Metro and Noma Gallery will hold a special event titled Bogolanfin! Mud Cloth Melodies on Friday.

The event will be an evening of African music, spoken word community, and healing.

Fred Johnson, a performing and visual artist and healer who has opened for luminaries such as Aretha Franklin, will be featured at this event.

Don Johnson, a percussionist and melodic storyteller who has served humanity on every continent except Antarctica, will also be featured.

Doors for this event will open at 5:30 with the event running from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Noma Gallery in Ocala.

