Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree.

High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.

Crews were able to rescue him using a ladder and a pulley system.

The teen was not injured during the incident.

