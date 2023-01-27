Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:50 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree.
High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
Crews were able to rescue him using a ladder and a pulley system.
The teen was not injured during the incident.
