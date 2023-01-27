UF Provost announces plan to step down at the end of July

UF Provost Joe Glover
UF Provost Joe Glover(University of Florida)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number two in command at the University of Florida is announcing his plan to step down during the summer as UF’s next president prepares to take over in February.

UF Provost Joe Glover is planning to leave his position after 15 years in the position. In the coming months, incoming UF President Ben Sasse will lead a national search for the next provost of the university.

RELATED: Senator Ben Sasse wrapping up work in Washington D.C., becomes UF president early February

According to university officials, some of Glover’s accomplishments as the provost include assisting UF to rise in the News & World Report rankings, UF’s AI initiative, the creation of the PaCE admissions program, and the creation of the Innovation Academy among others.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
Mark Wilson indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state...
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday.
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail