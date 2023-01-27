UF Provost announces plan to step down at the end of July

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number two in command at the University of Florida is announcing his plan to step down during the summer as UF’s next president prepares to take over in February.

UF Provost Joe Glover is planning to leave his position after 15 years in the position. In the coming months, incoming UF President Ben Sasse will lead a national search for the next provost of the university.

According to university officials, some of Glover’s accomplishments as the provost include assisting UF to rise in the News & World Report rankings, UF’s AI initiative, the creation of the PaCE admissions program, and the creation of the Innovation Academy among others.

