Undercover deputies arrest three men in Suwannee County drug bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An undercover drug operation in Suwannee County ended on Friday with the arrest of three people and the seizure of narcotics, guns, and money.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday undercover Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force members arranged a cocaine buy with Gerald Arthur Clayton Jr., 30, Ronnie Eugene Watson, 49, and Percy Lee Owens, 37, all from Live Oak. When they tried to sell the undercover deputies drugs, they were arrested.

During a further investigation of the suspects, deputies found large amounts of cocaine, meth, and synthetic cannabis, as well as, MDMA, and cannabis.

Clayton was charged with the Sale of Cocaine within 1,000′ of a Place of Worship, Possession of Cocaine with intent to Sale, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Watson was charged with Possession of Synthetic Cannabis, and Possession of Cocaine. Owens was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of MDMA, and Possession of -20g Cannabis.

The arresting deputies were assisted by the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

